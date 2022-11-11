ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, CA

Avondale, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Point High School football team will have a game with La Joya Community High School on November 10, 2022, 17:55:00.

West Point High School
La Joya Community High School
November 10, 2022
17:55:00
Varsity Football

