El Centro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.

