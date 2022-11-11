ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

El Centro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Centro.

The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 10, 2022, 19:00:00.

Brawley Union High School
Central Union High School
November 10, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-SDS D-II Football Quarterfinals

