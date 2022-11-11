ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Westfield High School football team will have a game with West Springfield High School on November 11, 2022, 07:00:00.

Westfield High School
West Springfield High School
November 11, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

East Hartford, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Simsbury High School football team will have a game with East Hartford High School on November 14, 2022, 12:45:00.
SIMSBURY, CT
Old Saybrook, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Windsor Locks High School football team will have a game with Old Saybrook High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Wallingford, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Daniel Hand High School football team will have a game with Mark T Sheehan High School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Farmington, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bristol Eastern High School football team will have a game with Farmington High School on November 14, 2022, 12:45:00.
FARMINGTON, CT
Hamden, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Haven High School football team will have a game with Hamden High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
HAMDEN, CT
scstudentmedia.com

Springfield wrestling team takes home City of Springfield Championship

With just seconds remaining on the scoreboard overlooking Blake Arena, slowly winding down toward zero, the energy on the mat was intense. Both the sidelines of the Springfield College and Western New England University wrestling programs were on their feet, emphatically cheering on their 184-pound class teammates. But for Pride junior Max Grzymala, he was completely unfazed by the noise.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”

The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee High football seeing success on and off the gridiron

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee High School football’s winning ways are extending beyond the field. “You have got to be punctual, put the work ethic in, you got to listen, you have to be coachable,” said Chicopee High School head football coach Alex Efstratios. Leading the way...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores game-winning TD for Boston College against NC State

Joe Griffin Jr. wrote another chapter in his breakout freshman season at Boston College on Saturday night. With 14 seconds left in the Eagles’ game on the road against No. 16 North Carolina State, the Springfield Central alum pulled in a two-yard, one-handed touchdown reception from quarterback Emmett Morehead to put Boston College ahead of the Wolfpack, 21-20.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
KILLINGLY, CT
