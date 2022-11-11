Lecanto, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Imagine strolling down the streets of historic downtown Brooksville and at every stop you’re able to observe artists as they create and discuss their masterworks. This is a chance to view a brilliant spectrum of colors and media while you also enjoy live music and wine. That’s the whole idea behind the Downtown Brooksville Art and Wine Stroll taking place 5-9 pm on November 17, sponsored by Brooksville Main Street. Now, for the first time in the event’s long tradition, the Art and Wine Stroll will be free and open to the public, with drinks available for sale on site and special VIP tickets are also available for purchase.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO