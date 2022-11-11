ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Lecanto, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Lecanto High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Forest High School
Lecanto High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Lake & Sumter County High School Football Playoff Scores 11.12.2022

We had multiple Lake & Sumter County high schools playing in the FHSAA football playoffs and Mount Dora Christian Academy made it to a state championship game! Lets take a look at how they all did this weekend! All games were previously scheduled for Friday evening but due to Tropical Storm Nicole they were all moved to Saturday Night.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunset Over Baseline Golf Course

This sunset over Baseline Golf Course in Ocala was the perfect way to end the day. Thanks to Dennis White for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School Board to review pay increase, strategic plans

The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 15, will open with a presentation by Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) executive director Craig Damon, as well as recognition of the Rozelle Sportsmanship Award to Crystal River Middle School and a presentation by assistant superintendent Jonny Bishop.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Adult pool slated for refurbishment in Village of Collier

The Village of Collier Recreation Center Adult Pool will be closed for full pool refurbishment on Monday, Nov. 28 and is projected to reopen on Saturday, Dec. 17. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Big...
THE VILLAGES, FL
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Tavares, FL

Tavares is a beautiful lakefront city in central Florida, less than an hour from Orlando. It was founded in 1880 and has been the seat of Lake County since 1888. The city is part of the county’s golden triangle, an area known for its natural beauty and outdoor adventures such as boating and fishing.
TAVARES, FL
WCJB

Marion County public schools are reopening

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
MARION COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Art & Wine Stroll- the biggest yet

Imagine strolling down the streets of historic downtown Brooksville and at every stop you’re able to observe artists as they create and discuss their masterworks. This is a chance to view a brilliant spectrum of colors and media while you also enjoy live music and wine. That’s the whole idea behind the Downtown Brooksville Art and Wine Stroll taking place 5-9 pm on November 17, sponsored by Brooksville Main Street. Now, for the first time in the event’s long tradition, the Art and Wine Stroll will be free and open to the public, with drinks available for sale on site and special VIP tickets are also available for purchase.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services

The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Controversy over Bible verse in school staff parking space

A Pasco County teacher's form of religious expression on school grounds isn't sitting well with on staff member, who said it is a violation of the separation of church and state. She personalized her parking space by painting a Bible verse on it, something the school district says it had no problem with.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced

I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy