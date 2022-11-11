ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Boca Raton Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Westminster Academy HS on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Boca Raton Christian High School
Westminster Academy HS
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

