Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in St. Petersburg.

The Boca Ciega High School soccer team will have a game with Hollins High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Boca Ciega High School
Hollins High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Northeast High School - St. Petersburg soccer team will have a game with St. Petersburg High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Riverview, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Chamberlain High School soccer team will have a game with Riverview High School - Riverview on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

RIVERVIEW, FL
RIVERVIEW, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Wesley Chapel, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pasco High School soccer team will have a game with Wiregrass Ranch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Clearwater, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Indian Rocks Christian School soccer team will have a game with Clearwater Central Catholic High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

CLEARWATER, FL
CLEARWATER, FL
getnews.info

St Petersburg Chiropractor Helping Auto Accident Victims Restore Health

Chiropractic helps those who are in pain from auto accidents. Back Pain Relief Clinics continues to grow being one of the leading chiropractor St Petersburg FL with over 30 years of service the community. Thru the years Dr Rhonda and the Back Pain Relief Clinics have delivered solutions to people in and around St Petersburg FL allowing them to enjoy the benefits of chiropractic and reaching their optimal health.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay

During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

The Best Christmas Events in Tampa Bay for Families

The holidays are nearly here and it’s safe to say that people are more than ready for some festive fun. This will be the first year since the start of the pandemic that the holidays will  feel normal. In fact, some Christmas experiences will be even bigger and better than last year. Whether you want […]
