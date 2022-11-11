ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland.

The Shorecrest Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with George Jenkins High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Shorecrest Preparatory School
George Jenkins High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Bartow High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on November 11, 2022, 15:30:00.

Bartow High School
Kathleen High School
November 11, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Wesley Chapel, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pasco High School soccer team will have a game with Wiregrass Ranch High School on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Winter Garden, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ridge Community HS soccer team will have a game with West Orange High School on November 14, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WINTER GARDEN, FL
High School Soccer PRO

St. Petersburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pinellas Park High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast High School - St. Petersburg on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Scorebook Live

Lake Wales rips Auburndale in Class 3A playoffs

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – By now Carlos Mitchell should be done signing autographs. The Lake Wales junior scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead the Highlanders to 34-10 win over Auburndale in an FHSAA Class 3S quarterfinal on Friday at Legion Field. “I like playing offense and ...
LAKE WALES, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

VITAS Moves to Downtown Lakeland to Better Serve Hospice Patients and Healthcare Providers

Those gathered for the ribbon-cutting event included (left to right): Dr. Ayanna Joseph, VITAS medical director; Austin Rumbley, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce member; Essie Robertson, VITAS director of market development; Faith Carr, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Business connections specialist; Anthony Cosma, VITAS regional director of market development; Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz; Deborah Totten, VITAS general manager; Capt. Shawn Hoobin, Lakeland Police Department; James Rogers, Jr., VITAS clinical general manager; Kerrie Luke, VITAS patient care administrator; Erica Griffin-Gardner, VITAS patient care administrator; Erica Hadley, VITAS director of admissions; Christopher Costello, VITAS team manager.
LAKELAND, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas

DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
DAVENPORT, FL
NBC News

A special celebration for a veteran’s life-changing moment

A retired air force technical sergeant Rahmeka Hopkins and her family were gifted a brand-new house in Lakeland, Florida, built by the non-profit Building Homes For Heroes. The house also allows Rahmeka’s to be closer to the crucial medical care she needs. With no more mortgage worries, Rahmeka and her family are focusing on making memories and traditions in the new home.Nov. 13, 2022.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland to unveil Buffalo Soldier monument over Veterans Day weekend

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland is celebrating Veterans Day weekend by unveiling a monument to the famed Buffalo Soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers regiment was formed after the Civil War in the 1870s. Many African Americans, including former slaves, saw joining up as a path to upward mobility. They hoped to get...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Spanish-American War Monument Unveiled at Veterans Park

With a bald eagle circling overhead, Lakeland dignitaries, the artist, and historians unveiled a monument dedicated to the soldiers stationed in Lakeland in 1898 as they readied for the Spanish-American War in Cuba, including the famed U.S. Army 10th Cavalry — an all-black regiment called the Buffalo Soldiers. Retired...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Mom

Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Lakeland

Looking for Christmas activities in Lakeland? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events and holiday things to do specifically in...
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Mom

Christmas Events in Auburndale and Polk City

Looking for Christmas activities near Auburndale, FL? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Auburndale and Polk...
AUBURNDALE, FL
fox13news.com

Missing Tampa girl found safe, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
TAMPA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy