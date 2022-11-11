Lakeland, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland.
The Shorecrest Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with George Jenkins High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Shorecrest Preparatory School
George Jenkins High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Bartow High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on November 11, 2022, 15:30:00.
Bartow High School
Kathleen High School
November 11, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
