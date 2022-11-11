ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Surprise.

The Barry Goldwater High School football team will have a game with Willow Canyon High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.

Barry Goldwater High School
Willow Canyon High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Football

The Valley Vista High School football team will have a game with Shadow Ridge High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.

Valley Vista High School
Shadow Ridge High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Football

citysuntimes.com

Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year

The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
MESA, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Scares a draw at Chandler bakery year-round

Business is going so well for Spooky’s Swirls that the owners have to close their Chandler bakery for four days just just to prepare for the three days they are open any time of the year. “Have you ever been to a place like that?” asked chef and co-owner...
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day

If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Love’s Travel Stop reopens location in Buckeye

Love’s Travel Stop is now serving customers in Buckeye, Arizona, thanks to a travel stop that reopened today after closing in March for renovations. The store, located off Interstate 10, Exit 114 (1610 S. Miller Rd.), adds 77 jobs to Maricopa County, 59 truck parking spaces, additional diesel bays and various other improvements after undergoing a complete remodel.
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

2022 Veterans Day deals around the Valley

PHOENIX — Veterans Day is this Friday! To celebrate U.S. Military veterans and thank them for their service, restaurants and retailers are offering free meals and discount deals. To make the most of the discounts and sales, remember to bring a valid military ID!. Denny’s. DEAL: Free Grand...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Town moving to create multifamily restrictions

As Queen Creek continues to grapple between having affordable housing for the people it is attracting and residents’ calls for measured multifamily growth, the Town Council is moving ahead with a plan that it hopes will reach the right balance. It is revising part of the General Land to...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek breaks ground on second phase of Mansel Carter Oasis Park

The Town of Queen Creek broke ground this week on phase II of Mansel Carter Oasis Park, located off of Sossaman Road, north of Ocotillo Road. The 13-acre expansion is slated to open in late 2023 and will include tennis courts, volleyball courts, pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness zone, additional restrooms and parking, and passive green space.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
