Vail, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Since 1968, Sahuaro High School works to prepare every student to be responsible global leaders and lifelong learners. Sahuaro is an above-average school in Tucson, Arizona. This school has a total of 1,558 students, with an abundance of diversity. The minority enrollment is 66%, with a student:teacher ratio of 23:1. While Sahuaro’s graduation rate is 91%, according to the state test scores, only 37% of students are at least proficient in math and 42% in reading. Sahuaro High School is ranked 182nd within Arizona, which gives us the “B” rated title for our school. Our school is also mostly ranked on its performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college or the future.

