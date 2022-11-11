ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Vail, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Tucson High Magnet School football team will have a game with Cienega High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.

Tucson High Magnet School
Cienega High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Football

