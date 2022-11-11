ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Orchard Park.

The Williamsville North High School football team will have a game with Jamestown High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.

Williamsville North High School
Jamestown High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section VI Class A Football Championship

The Pioneer Senior High School football team will have a game with Iroquois Senior High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Pioneer Senior High School
Iroquois Senior High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section VI Class B Football Championship

News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Restaurant Operation to Become Part of New Virtual Food Court

A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.
FREDONIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?

The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

14-year-old shot, Buffalo Police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was listed as stable. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip […]
BUFFALO, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Falls to Bucknell On The Road

LEWISBURG, PA. –Noah Thomasson and Aaron Gray reached double-digits in the scoring column, with 12 and 10 points, respectively, as the Purple and White fell to Bucknell by the final score of 68-50 Saturday afternoon in non-conference men's basketball action. First Half. • With Bucknell up 8-2 in the...
LEWISTON, NY
WGRZ TV

NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Perry's Ice Cream: ESD announces support for ice cream manufacturer's expansion in Erie County

Perry’s Ice Cream Co.’s $18 million project will add a 20,000-square-foot facility, state-of-the-art machinery, and create new jobs. Earlier this week, Empire State Development announced Perry’s Ice Cream Company Inc. is expanding its production capabilities to meet the growth of the novelty market, adding 20,000-square-feet to its manufacturing facility in the Village of Akron. To better accommodate the growing demand for frozen Greek yogurt novelties, Perry’s will also purchase new machinery and equipment. The company has committed to creating up to 15 new jobs as part of the expansion project; 370 jobs will be retained.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
