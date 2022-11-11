Orchard Park, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Orchard Park.
The Williamsville North High School football team will have a game with Jamestown High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
Williamsville North High School
Jamestown High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section VI Class A Football Championship
The Pioneer Senior High School football team will have a game with Iroquois Senior High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Pioneer Senior High School
Iroquois Senior High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section VI Class B Football Championship
