Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Lee Williams High School football team will have a game with Bradshaw Mountain High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.

Lee Williams High School
Bradshaw Mountain High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Football

Related
flagscanner.com

Vehicle Accident (Photo attached)

10:00 AM NAU PD and Flagstaff Fire are responding to a car accident on S San Francisco St near the skydome on NAU campus. Airbags were deployed and both subjects in the vehicle are out walking around.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Thrillist

Arizona’s Scenic Wine Country Has Train Rides & Wild West Vibes

You don't need to spend a small fortune in Napa to enjoy a wine-soaked vacation this fall. Arizona's vibrant Verde Valley, located north of Phoenix and west of Sedona, is a must-see destination for those who love to sip cabernet, chardonnay, or whatever form of fermented grapes happen to sound good at the moment. Follow the Verde Valley Wine Trail to more than 25 tasting rooms and vineyards between Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cornville and you’ll find plenty that’s worth drinking—and a Wild West spirit that makes the area unlike any other wine country in the world.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Tanya Tucker to Perform at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Tanya Tucker is known to be a country music trailblazer – who first burst onto the scene with 1972’s “Delta Dawn,” then returned in glory with the GRAMMY®-winning 2019 album While I’m Livin’ – comes to Prescott to share her classic hits and one-of-a-kind outlaw sound. Join us when country legend Tanya Tucker lights up Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, Thursday night, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
PRESCOTT, AZ
jackcentral.org

150 years of Flagstaff’s history unfolded

Over the last century and a half, Flagstaff has experienced an immense amount of change in its landscape and towns. By way of building of railroad tracks, neighborhoods, businesses and schools like NAU, Flagstaff has a different look now compared to that of the 1800s. On Nov. 3, John Vankat...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Veterans’ Day Parade Route and Closures

Here’s the parade route for Friday’s Veterans Day Parade!. This year’s theme is: Vietnam Veterans, To Those That Served… And The 58,479 That Never Returned. Remember and Respect. The pre-parade festivities start at 10:30 am, and the parade will begin at 11 am in downtown Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Proposed NAH bond flotation strikes Yavapai County rock

After more than a year of planning submissions, Northern Arizona Healthcare has abruptly withdrawn its application to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors for the issuance of $450 million in health care bonds intended to fund construction of NAH’s new Flagstaff campus. Healthcare Village. The new NAH facility, which...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
myradioplace.com

Single Vehicle Rollover in Clarkdale

A scary crash Wednesday night for a local man who had to be extricated after a single-vehicle rollover on Broadway Road. The car ended up on its roof after the driver apparently passed out. The wreck was between the Tuzigoot Road and Peace Garden Path in Clarkdale around 8:30 p.m. Clarkdale Police said the 37- year-old driver had moderate but not life-threatening injuries from the crash. He reported he had been driving south on Broadway “when he experience a loss of consciousness, causing his car to drift across the lane, strike the rocks along the road and roll over.”
CLARKDALE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

New Update of PVPD Traffic Enforcement

In 2021, the Prescott Valley Police Department saw an alarming 26% increase in crashes town-wide, with 48% increase in crashes on Glassford Hill Road alone. Thanks to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the PVPD Traffic Unit began a speed enforcement project on January 1, 2022. Several different...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Just In To The Newsroom

Starting on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10am, Embry-Riddle’s Air Force ROTC Det 028 Honor Corps members will provide a 24-hour vigil at the Veterans of All Wars Memorial at the Courthouse Square in downtown Prescott, AZ, across from Whiskey Row on Montezuma St. The vigil can be viewed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/980080080015239/
PRESCOTT, AZ
High school football game info.

