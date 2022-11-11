ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Poway High School football team will have a game with Carlsbad High School on November 10, 2022, 19:00:00.

Poway High School
Carlsbad High School
November 10, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-SDS Open Division Football Semifinal

