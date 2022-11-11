Sahuarita, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.

