Woodbridge, CT

Woodbridge, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Foran High School football team will have a game with Amity Regional High School on November 11, 2022, 12:45:00.

Foran High School
Amity Regional High School
November 11, 2022
12:45:00
Freshman Boys Football

Wallingford, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Daniel Hand High School football team will have a game with Mark T Sheehan High School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Farmington, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bristol Eastern High School football team will have a game with Farmington High School on November 14, 2022, 12:45:00.
FARMINGTON, CT
East Hartford, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Simsbury High School football team will have a game with East Hartford High School on November 14, 2022, 12:45:00.
SIMSBURY, CT
Old Saybrook, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Windsor Locks High School football team will have a game with Old Saybrook High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
iheart.com

Preview of Saturday Broadcast - Hamden at West Haven

A Preview of Saturday's HS Football Broadcast - Hamden at West Haven 5:45pm on 960AM, 96.9FM WELI & iheartradio; you can watch the game on the 960WELI.com Website. Well - not much to say - Hamden(8-0) West Haven(8-0) 2 giants - going head to head. West Haven is the #2...
WEST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary

I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Travel Maven

The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
FARMINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Laundromat Fire

2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
MILFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022

Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Radio Ink

The Man Who Lived in a Box

AJ, the co-host of Connecticut’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 PLR and 95.9 the FOX, lived for 24 hours in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven and raised over $22,000 in cash. AJ got into the box at 9am Thursday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two residents displaced after massive fire in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 5pm this evening, the Vernon Fire Department and Tolland Fire Department responded to 68 Grove Street for a working fire. Two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red cross. Injuries are unclear at this time.
VERNON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Rollover Accident

2022-11-12@10:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Bishop Avenue for a rollover accident that was first reported with entrapment. The drive was able to get out on his own and has no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
themonroesun.com

Police Reports: The Monroe DPW is not your moving company

MONROE, CT — A 39-year-old New Milford man received an infraction for littering Tuesday with an answer date of Friday, Nov. 11, after residents complained about someone dumping the contents of a large U-Haul truck on the side of Fan Hill Road, near Timothy Hill Road. Officers responding to...
MONROE, CT
High school football game info.

