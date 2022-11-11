ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton City, CA

Hamilton City, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Pierce High School football team will have a game with Hamilton High School - Hamilton City on November 10, 2022, 19:00:00.

Pierce High School
Hamilton High School - Hamilton City
November 10, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIFNS Football Playoffs

High School Football PRO

Marysville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Marysville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bradshaw Christian High School football team will have a game with Marysville High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
MARYSVILLE, CA
shastacountysports.com

Live Stream: Shasta College at #8 Butte

Video will appear above when live. The Shasta College football team travels to Oroville to face #8 Butte College Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff in NorCal Conference play to wrap up the regular season. Pregame broadcast is scheduled to start around 12:40 p.m. with the kickoff set at 1...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 metering lights go active Monday in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Drivers may have to wait a moment before they get on Highway 99 in Chico in the morning. The new meter lights will be turned on on two entrance ramps Monday, Nov. 14. On the ramp, you have to wait for a green to go. The meter...
CHICO, CA
theorion.com

Legal updates in student drunk-driver case

Cole Carpenter, a Chico State student was arrested after striking a female pedestrian on Ivy Street the night of Oct. 22, with a sedan while driving drunk. Carpenter was arrested on the scene and taken into custody. On Oct. 26, he pleaded no contest to two felonies. The felonies Carpenter was charged with included: DUI while impaired and with injury and DUI while over 0.08% BA with injury.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors sue Chico to stop Cal Park hotel project

CHICO, Calif. - Opponents have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chico to stop the construction of a new hotel near Chico's California Park Subdivision. TownPlace Suites by Marriott is planned near Bruce Road and Highway 32 in East Chico. The Chico City Council approved the project in September, reversing the earlier denial of the project by the Chico Planning Commission.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night

CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
CHICO, CA
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Chico, CA

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Chico shares five things to do with your kids in Butte County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Chico's picks for the five things to do in the Butte County area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1....
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Horror highlighted in Red Bluff's upcoming Death's Parade Film Fest

RED BLUFF, CA. — Despite Halloween having passed, horror film fanatics across the Northstate will get the chance to experience a local film festival dedicated to creations based in frightening fanfare. The Death's Parade Film Festival will be returning to Red Bluff's Prime Cinemas this December, and will provide...
RED BLUFF, CA
Plumas County News

“The Triangle” is revealed in Quincy

Many of you who live in Quincy have probably noticed a lot of activity on the piece of property that divides downtown Quincy. The island on the west entrance that separates the east and west traffic flow has been fondly dubbed “The Triangle.”. The Triangle was revealed today, Nov....
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Teen convicted in Chico High track attack gets maximum sentencing

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The teenager convicted of attacking a 71-year-old woman on the Chico High School track in June was sentenced to 4.5 years in juvenile hall, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The 14-year-old admitted to one charge of attempted first-degree murder before his sentencing on...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured

PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico among those hit by wave of imposter Twitter accounts

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico has an impersonator that's offering up an unbelievable fake deal for the homeless. The Twitter page is posing as the City of Chico. It shows the city sign, Bidwell Park and it has a blue check mark. The first tweet was on Nov. 5, with a link to the City of Chico’s homepage. The account also has the City of Chico’s website link inserted in its profile.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shalom Free Clinic continues helping those in need

The no-cost clinic has seen an increase in patients as flu season returns. Shalom Free Clinic continues helping those in need. The no-cost clinic has seen an increase in patients as flu season returns.
actionnewsnow.com

California bans sale of flavored tobacco

CALIFORNIA - Voters passed Proposition 31 this general election. That bans the sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers at in-person stores and vending machines statewide. This does not include hookah, tobacco sold and used at the store, certain cigars or loose-leaf tobacco. “If this is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
High school football game info.

