Hamilton City, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico has an impersonator that's offering up an unbelievable fake deal for the homeless. The Twitter page is posing as the City of Chico. It shows the city sign, Bidwell Park and it has a blue check mark. The first tweet was on Nov. 5, with a link to the City of Chico’s homepage. The account also has the City of Chico’s website link inserted in its profile.

CHICO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO