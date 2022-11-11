El Paso, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Paso.
The Palo Duro High School football team will have a game with Canutillo High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
Palo Duro High School
Canutillo High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Permian High School football team will have a game with Pebble Hills High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Permian High School
Pebble Hills High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs
