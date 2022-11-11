GLENDALE, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Copper Canyon High School football team will have a game with Raymond S. Kellis High School on November 10, 2022, 17:45:00.

Copper Canyon High School
Raymond S. Kellis High School
November 10, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Football

citysuntimes.com

Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year

The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
MESA, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler entrepreneur goes ‘old school’ with kids

Fifth-grade students in the Chandler Unified School District are learning the art of public speaking for about 30 days under a pilot program. “In some ways, public speaking is a lost art,” said Instructor “Diva” Danielle Williams, Entrepreneur and owner of Diva Strong Media, LLC, who’s teaching three classes at three schools.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating

PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek breaks ground on second phase of Mansel Carter Oasis Park

The Town of Queen Creek broke ground this week on phase II of Mansel Carter Oasis Park, located off of Sossaman Road, north of Ocotillo Road. The 13-acre expansion is slated to open in late 2023 and will include tennis courts, volleyball courts, pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness zone, additional restrooms and parking, and passive green space.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60

MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend

Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Scares a draw at Chandler bakery year-round

Business is going so well for Spooky’s Swirls that the owners have to close their Chandler bakery for four days just just to prepare for the three days they are open any time of the year. “Have you ever been to a place like that?” asked chef and co-owner...
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

Mesa offers 30% discount on water for residents older than 60

The city of Mesa has a water-rate discount program for low-income older adults. Called the Limited Senior Rate Program, the plan introduced about a year ago takes 30% off residents’ water bills. To qualify for the program, applicants must be at least 60 years old, be a permanent resident...
MESA, AZ
