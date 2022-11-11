Scottsdale, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale.
The Horizon High School football team will have a game with American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek on November 10, 2022, 17:55:00.
Horizon High School
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek
November 10, 2022
17:55:00
Varsity Football
The Cactus Shadows High School football team will have a game with Desert Mountain High School on November 10, 2022, 17:55:00.
Cactus Shadows High School
Desert Mountain High School
November 10, 2022
17:55:00
Varsity Football
The Gilbert High School football team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
Gilbert High School
Notre Dame Preparatory
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Football
