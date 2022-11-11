Gilbert, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Gilbert.
The Basha High School football team will have a game with Perry High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
Basha High School
Perry High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Football
The Williams Field High School football team will have a game with Higley High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
Williams Field High School
Higley High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Football
The Campo Verde High School football team will have a game with Mesquite High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
Campo Verde High School
Mesquite High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0