Nantucket, MA

You can buy this 360-square-foot cottage on Nantucket — for $2.09m

By Megan Johnson -- Globe correspondent
 4 days ago

The home has one bedroom, one bath, and eight-figure estates for neighbors.

The home was fully renovated in 2021. Do you like shiplap?

It’s no secret that acreage is in high demand on Nantucket, and 360 square feet is all you may need if you become the new owner of “Becalm’d.” The remodeled one-bed, one-bath cottage is listed for $2,095,000.

Built around 1970 but fully renovated in 2021, the price tag for 2 Cabot Lane, Unit A, may seem hefty, but the property could be considered a bargain compared with the eight-figure estates surrounding it.

“The Cliff Road/Lincoln Circle area for $2 million is unheard of. It’s kind of the small fish in the big pond because of the waterfront billionaires,” said J Pepper Frazier II of J Pepper Frazier Real Estate, who has the listing. “The Cliff Road billionaires are a couple of hundred yards away, where one’s going for $22 million.”

A private, cozy front yard leads to the home, which welcomes you with shiplap walls. The kitchen area features all new appliances, and a ladder leads up to a loft, which could serve as an additional sleeping space.

Continue to the back of the house, where you’ll find the tiled bathroom and the sunny primary bedroom. The home has a new heating and cooling system, and there is off-street parking.

In addition to being a turn-key property in a prime location, one of the other selling points for the home is the ability to expand. Set on an approximately 1,427-square-foot (0.03-acre) lot, Frazier notes that there’s potential to add an additional 260 square feet.

