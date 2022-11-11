ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The South Mountain High School football team will have a game with Maricopa High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.

South Mountain High School
Maricopa High School
November 10, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com

CANCELED: Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year; new location near Queen Creek

The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
MESA, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek breaks ground on second phase of Mansel Carter Oasis Park

The Town of Queen Creek broke ground this week on phase II of Mansel Carter Oasis Park, located off of Sossaman Road, north of Ocotillo Road. The 13-acre expansion is slated to open in late 2023 and will include tennis courts, volleyball courts, pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness zone, additional restrooms and parking, and passive green space.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60

MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend

Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Family Market happening Nov. 12

The Queen Creek Family Market is back this Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Queen Creek Library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. shop the nearly 190 vendors outside the library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. Founder, Kelly Crandall, started the market in...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy