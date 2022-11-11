ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

San Marcos, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Mt. Carmel High School basketball team will have a game with San Marcos High School on November 11, 2022, 11:00:00.

Mt. Carmel High School
San Marcos High School
November 11, 2022
11:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

