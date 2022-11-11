Read full article on original website
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
WMTW
Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S. Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
WPFO
Portland city staff to meet with food truck owners, public to address rule changes
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland’s food truck fiasco could be coming to a resolution. The city will present its new recommendations during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. City staff will meet Tuesday night with the public and the owners of dozens of food trucks impacted this summer by changing rules on where they could operate.
foxbangor.com
Police stand off leads to ongoing man hunt
SABATTUS (WGME) — Police have spent the weekend searching for an armed and dangerous man. On Friday morning police officials served a search warrant at 573 Sabattus Road in Sabattus with 31-year-old Diego Martinez inside. Martinez escaped during the standoff with police after he burst through the garage door...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
wabi.tv
Man wanted in connection with Sabattus standoff, multiple warrants
SABUTTUS, Maine (WMTW) - Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ngxchange.org
Public hearing on Lewiston Road solar project Tuesday Nov. 15
The New Gloucester Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, to receive comment on Novel Solar Solutions ground-mounted solar project off Lewiston Road. For more information, contact the Planning Office at 926-4126 x4 or...
wabi.tv
Reported hostage situation in Harrison ends with man in custody
HARRISON, Maine (WMTW) - A man is expected to face charges following an incident initially reported to authorities as a hostage situation. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Friday afternoon dispatchers received a report that a man was holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon...
Police: 20-year-old man arrested for carrying open container, driving 137 mph on NH highway
GREENLAND, N.H. — A man is under arrest for allegedly driving 72 mph over the speed limit on a New Hampshire highway Saturday morning. Darryl Germain, 20, of Portland, Maine, was charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail pending a court appearance on December 19th.
WPFO
Search ongoing for man who escaped Sabattus standoff, he's considered armed and dangerous
SABATTUS (WGME) -- Police in Sabattus are still searching for a man who escaped a standoff and was involved in several crashes on Friday. According to police, a perimeter was set up around a home at 573 Sabattus Road with 31-year-old Diego Martinez inside. Martinez escaped by driving through the...
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten
LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
Police search Presumpscot River for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police and an air boat from Brunswick searched the Presumpscot River Friday morning for a 21-year-old Portland man missing since Nov. 4. Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment at about 8 a.m. that day, state police said Monday. A Silver Alert...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
WPFO
Residents notice sentimental items removed from grave sites of Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) - Kathy Eliscu’s husband, Ted White, was buried in Portland's Evergreen Cemetery in 2014. In the years since, she has left flowers and sentimental objects at his grave. On Thursday, her friend called and said they had been removed. “It’s very hurtful when you lose somebody that...
Three women elected to Maine Legislature are making history
AUGUSTA, Maine — A new Maine State Legislature has been elected this week, including six people of color now serving in Augusta. Some of them are making history. "I cannot emphasize enough that our government reflect the people it's serving," Mana Abdi, state representative-elect from Lewiston said. Abdi's family...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
