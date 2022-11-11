ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

De Leon, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Ballinger High School basketball team will have a game with De Leon High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.

Ballinger High School
De Leon High School
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

No. 2 Rams complete perfect season; first since joining Division II

SAN ANGELO, Texas—Thanks to their victory over Midwestern State Saturday afternoon, the Rams complete a perfect season, the first since joining the Division II ranks after leaving the NAIA back in 1981.The Rams, who wrapped up their first outright Lone Star Conference title since 1984 got off a 14-3 lead after the 1st quarter against […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

BROWNWOOD (9-2) vs. CANYON (10-1) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. EARLY (7-4) vs. CANADIAN (9-2) BANGS (7-4) vs. RIESEL (6-5) COMANCHE (10-1) vs. BELLS (9-2) COLEMAN (9-2) vs. CRAWFORD (11-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. at Weatherford. ***. Class A Division II Region IV Semifinals. RICHLAND SPRINGS (8-1) vs. LORAINE...
BROWNWOOD, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX West Texas

Two injured in crash at Southland/Southwest intersection

Two people were taken to Shannon Medical Center Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southland and Southwest boulevards. San Angelo Police Officer Younts said a Cadillac was traveling north on Southwest and a Toyota hatchback was traveling west on Southland. "The Toyota had a green light,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Freeze Warning Issued for Brown County for Friday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 3:00 am until 8:00 am on Saturday, November 12 for Brown County and a large area of West Central Texas. The first freeze of the season may damage sensitive plants left unprotected. Temperatures are forecast to range between 29 and 32 degrees by early Saturday morning.
US105

This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets

Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rollover Crash South of Christoval Traps 1 Occupant

CHRISTOVAL – Emergency first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries south of Christoval on U.S. 2777 South near Duff Rd. and the County Line around midnight last night.   Emergency communications indicate a pickup with six occupants was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash.   Texas Department of Public Safety dispatchers requested the Christoval Volunteer Fire Department respond to the scene.  Reports say five occupants were able to get out of the vehicle as responders arrived but a sixth occupant was trapped inside the vehicle.   San Angelo Fire Department…
CHRISTOVAL, TX
brownwoodnews.com

5 injured, 3 transported in 3-motorcycle accident

Shortly after noon Saturday, first responders were dispatched to U.S. 377 South near the intersection of Crockett at the Stripes location for a multiple vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three motorcycles involved in Hardi’s Bikers Memorial Ride had collided. One witness on the scene stated the motorcycles were attempting to change lanes when they collided. Another witness stated one of the motorcycles in front was attempting to stop traffic for the group and was clipped by another, which led to the pileup.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Priddy ISD Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer resign, investigation ongoing

Priddy ISD Superintendent, Dr. Adrianne Burden, and Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Dudley, resigned during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Brownwood News received information Thursday morning that arrests of the two school officials were made. Brownwood News contacted the Mills County Sheriff’s Office who stated that no arrests have been made, but that an investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal activity led to the resignations.
PRIDDY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 9

On Tuesday, November 8, at about 10:48 a.m., Deputy Byron Langley and Deputy Chris Williamson were dispatched to the Brown County Law Enforcement Center (LEC) on a theft call. A victim stated he dropped his wallet at Dollar General in May, TX. He advised someone picked it up and used it three different times.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy