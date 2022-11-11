Charlotte, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Charlotte is a spot with a whole bunch of different places for beer and getting some good alcoholic beverages. In fact, one of those spots has proven itself on the national stage in a way that will help the Queen City gain national recognition and is now considered one of the best places for beer in the United States of America. If you ever find yourself going to Charlotte, NC, and want to try some beer, you might want to check out Charlotte Beer Garden if you get the chance. This beer hot spot is a very interesting place to visit because it was named USA Today’s Best Beer Garden of 2022, with USAToday giving a quote to help explain how the news/gossip website came to this particular decision: "The Charlotte Beer Garden offers one of the largest selections of draft beers you’re likely to find in a single restaurant — some 400 beers on tap. Visitors can enjoy their beer of choice at the indoor-outdoor beer bar or on the heated patio."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO