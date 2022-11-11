North Hunterdon field hockey repeats as North 3 Group champions

CLINTON – Shortly after North Hunterdon defeated Northern Highlands 7-1 to capture its second-straight NJSIAA North Group 3 field hockey championship, senior Lauren Masters was asked if she saw it coming in the preseason.

“Absolutely not,” Masters said with an extended laugh.

Now, she knew they had talent. Just, the Lions returned four starters and were 3-3 early in the season.

“So many people stepped up and that’s what made this team so special,” Masters said.“We matured and we grew as a team so well together and that’s why we are where we are.”

And that’s what makes the triumph so satisfying. Seniors like Masters, Sara Roberts and Sarah Bisson led the way with the newcomers developing and thriving, Masters noted those losses against tough competition made them better and they’re peaking at the right time.

“It wasn’t just individual play,” Masters said. “We won because of the teamwork that we put on the field.”

Thursday, that depth was on display. Northern Highlands opted to double-mark Masters, a prolific goal-scorer who has 140 career goals and 38 this season.

Her reaction?

“That’s awesome,” she said. “That’s perfect. I just take myself out of the play and there’s a bunch of open space and that helped so many other girls score. I was very happy that that happened. That’s like the perfect situation if you’re getting double-teamed.”

Top-seeded North Hunterdon opened a 5-0 lead entering the fourth quarter with five different players scoring. Maggie Sampson gave North Hunterdon a 1-0 lead with 9:03 left in the first quarter and Kendall Varty (Brooke Cahill assist) and Masters scored to make it 3-0 entering halftime.

Roberts scored with 11:13 left in the third quarter and Molly Claus added a goal off a penalty corner to make it 5-0 seven minutes later. Masters ended the scoring with a pair of goals in the fourth.

So, while unexpected, how does the championship feel?

“I’m very happy and so is the rest of the team,” Masters said. “It’s awesome. I’m very grateful to have these girls behind my back.”

What does it mean

North Hunterdon (19-5) advances to Saturday’s Group 3 title game at host Bordentown High School at 4 p.m. The Lions play South Group 3 champions Clearview, which beat Moorestown 2-0 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Second-seeded Northern Highlands finishes the season at 19-3.

Game balls

The North Hunterdon defense really clamped down and only allowed a goal in the fourth quarter. Zoey Zahorchak recorded four saves and the defenders of Bisson, Cahill and Claus made it difficult for Northern Highlands.

Lions coach Geoffrey Chrisman praised the midfield duo of Roberts and Caroline Mueller for jumping in the lanes, along with Annika Hoyer and Varty.

Masters, along with other forwards like Sampson and Emmy Wrba put the pressure on up front.

They said it

Sara Roberts said, “The regular season really prepared us for this with the tough schedule that we had and I think we just have like a flip switch in us. We just started playing together and as a team and it was just really a great thing to witness. We do not want to lose at all. We want to stay on this field as long as we can.”

North Hunterdon coach Geoffrey Chrisman on the team’s victory, “I think we came in and did our plan exactly how we wanted to. For the most part, I think we kept our structure. We played calm. They’re a very fast team so we wanted to make sure that we connected passes to not give them an opportunity to get out and run. We said if we can pepper the goal, we’re going to put some in. So, the game plan – they hit it to a T. I’m really proud of them.”

Chrisman on what enabled the team to have another great season, “Our culture. Our older girls have brought along our younger girls. They never get mad at each other, never get frustrated. It’s constant teaching and encouraging. And I think we’re seeing the result now at this point.

“… It’s great. We always say consistently consistent and we’re playing that way across the board in our program. It’s nice to get back to here to win this one and to get another chance to go down to Bordentown and keep going.”