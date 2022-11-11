ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotopaxi, CO

Cotopaxi, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The South Park High School basketball team will have a game with Cotopaxi High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

South Park High School
Cotopaxi High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
csurams.com

Rams Beat Air Force in Final Home Game

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On senior day at Moby Arena, and the last regular season home game for Head Coach Tom Hilbert, the Rams got back to their winning ways after dropping three straight conference matches for the first time since 2006 as they beat Air Force, 3-1. In set one, Ram fans saw recent struggles continue on the home side of the court as the Falcons came out with hard-swinging hits and Colorado State's defense remained unable to stay in-system consistently. Colorado State dropped the first set, their tenth consecutive set loss, 25-16. After playing in a 5-1 rotation all year, a rotation using only one setter, Hilbert made the call to switch his offense to a 6-2 rotation, enteringBarrett Power into the game as a second setter alongside starting setter Ciera Pritchard. With Pritchard and Power now splitting the facilitation load, things started to click again for the Rams.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police give out Thanksgiving food baskets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) distributed several Thanksgiving holiday food baskets to many families in the community in partnership with Walmart Sunday, Nov. 13. PPD gave a special thanks to Walmart Pueblo on Dillon Drive, Pueblo Parks and Recreation, PPD officers and PPD volunteers for making the event successful.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man

CPW warning residents about wildlife bobcats hunting. CPW warning residents about wildlife bobcats hunting. Bobcats on fence: CPW warning residents to protect …. Bobcats on fence: CPW warning residents to protect their pets. Copper Mountain first chair interview. Copper Mountain first chair interview. Optum-Eyes brings back its free eye exam...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

4th Annual Food Distribution event serves veterans

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Around 800 veterans and their families were served at the fourth annual Southern Colorado Food Distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) campus. Care and Share was the lead partner providing fresh produce including fruits, vegetables, meat, pastries, supplies and hygiene products donated from area businesses. Local […]
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
gotodestinations.com

10 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Colorado Springs

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious meal at one of Colorado Springs’ best breakfast spots. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of pancakes or a savory omelet, you’ll find plenty of great options to choose from. So pull up a chair and dig in – it’s time to fuel up for a busy day ahead!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Donate food and spare change for a good cause in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The annual Thanks-for-Giving and Change for a Change drive will be held in Pueblo on Nov. 18, and community members can help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need by donating food and spare change. The drive will be hosted at the Little Caesar’s at 1175 S. Prairie Ave, […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate

A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead after single vehicle crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A man is dead after a single car crash in Pueblo Saturday morning. Colorado State Patrol troopers said the crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Highway 50 at Wago Drive. The driver was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West, and officials said he was the only one...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Colorado Proposition 125 likely headed for an automatic recount

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--If passed, Colorado proposition 125 would allow grocery and other stores to sell wine. The vote is currently very close, meaning the state will likely pay for a mandatory recount. KRDO spoke with some shoppers at an Albertsons on the North side of Pueblo, and some residents believe...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs; alcohol suspected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash on I-25 near South Academy this morning. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-25 when he collided with a Ford F-150. The Dodge driver, from Colorado Springs, died on scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs firefighter charged after deadly incident involving a brush truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter was charged with careless driving after a deadly incident involving a brush truck. Firefighters were called to Dorchester Park near Nevada and I-25 on Oct. 16 after reports of a man trying to start a fire. A brush truck was called after crews learned a tree stump was on fire in an area an engine truck couldn’t reach.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting at a party on the northeast side of town sent one person to the hospital late Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said just before midnight, they responded to the 5100 block of Rushford Place for multiple reports a shooting. On scene police learned The post Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nov. 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Sergio Alvarez, 35, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 187 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alvarez has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance […]
PUEBLO, CO
