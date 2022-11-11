ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The GRACE Christian School basketball team will have a game with Forsyth Country Day School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

GRACE Christian School
Forsyth Country Day School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GREENSBORO, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Huskies avenge loss to Mallard Creek as kickers shine

CORNELIUS – Hough got revenge on its lone in-state and conference loss this year by defeating Mallard Creek 16-6 Friday night in the second round of the 4A playoffs. It was a nearly identical score from the 13-6 Oct. 14 contest, only with the inverse for who came out on top. That it would be another low-scoring nailbiter become apparent when there still wasn’t a touchdown from either side after a quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports. Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. He previously attended a high school in Tennessee. A...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC

The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
HICKORY, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Bae’s Burgers, broadband among Mooresville’s businesses additions

MOORESVILLE – Two new businesses are the focus on this month’s column from the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce. The owners of Bae’s Burgers are a married couple, Fabian Elmes and Claire Connelly. According to Claire: “We share a passion for burgers. We just couldn’t find that...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing

For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
TROUTMAN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
