Nocona, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Montague County voters came out strong for Tuesday’s mid-term elections despite there being no contested county elections resulting in a turnout of 53.67%. The polls saw 7,869 voters cast their ballots out of the 14,661 registered in the county. While this percentage is much lower than the hotly contested presidential election in 2020 where the county turnout was 70.08%, it is comparable to the 2018 mid-terms when the turnout was 55.21%.

MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO