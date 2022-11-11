ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nocona, TX

Nocona, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Nocona.

The Savoy High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie Valley High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Savoy High School
Prairie Valley High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Savoy High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie Valley High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.

Savoy High School
Prairie Valley High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The unbeaten Eagles overwhelmed O.D. Wyatt in the bi-district round on Friday night, blanking the Chaparrals. Landon Farris scored on an 8-yard run to get things going for the Eagles, and John Gailey hit Will Hodson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 Argyle less than four minutes into the game.
ARGYLE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

More than 200 vendors setup for Hangar Holiday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A weekend of fun holiday shopping is well underway as over 200 vendors pack the MPEC for Hangar Holiday. All proceeds benefit the Sheppard Spouses’ Club to gift military spouses and kids with scholarships. The two-day event brings vendors from the greater Texoma area, from food to clothes and knick-knacks, they […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

When will the cold front hit Wichita Falls?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may have heard that a significant drop in temps is coming to the region and now we know when you might start to see that drop in temps on Thursday. According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the cold front will be hitting the area during the afternoon hours and through […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

The first freeze headed to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another cold front is on its way and will be in Texoma Thursday night bringing some more rain chances and some much cooler temperatures. Rain chances won’t be as impressive as they have been the last few weeks and areas should only see accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTEN.com

Marshall County convenience store closes doors

KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- A Marshall county convenience store is closing its doors. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) took on the case involving citations at Willis One Stop in Kingston. KTEN reached out to ABLE's offices, and is awaiting response with...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
madillrecord.net

Store sells Mega Millions ticket

A Texas resident had a complete change of luck on November 2. They woke up to the wonderful news that they were $3 million richer on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday night, the winning ticket was sold at the Enderby’s Gas Station in Whitesboro on US 377. According to the...
WHITESBORO, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Voters shake up Saint Jo City Council in Tuesday’s election

Montague County voters came out strong for Tuesday’s mid-term elections despite there being no contested county elections resulting in a turnout of 53.67%. The polls saw 7,869 voters cast their ballots out of the 14,661 registered in the county. While this percentage is much lower than the hotly contested presidential election in 2020 where the county turnout was 70.08%, it is comparable to the 2018 mid-terms when the turnout was 55.21%.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints

Edward Michael Ratliff was divested of all his livestock in a Wednesday afternoon hearing in Clay County and afterward, he was arrested on a warrant for 49 additional complaints of cruelty to livestock animals. The 66-year-old Bowie attorney was originally arrested on Oct. 26 after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Third execution date for Stephen Barbee may be stayed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the third time in three years, a man convicted of murdering a pregnant former Wichita Falls woman and her 7-year-old son may be avoiding his latest execution date. 55-year-old Stephen Barbee has been on death row since February, 2006 awaiting execution for the 2005 suffocation deaths of Rider graduate Lisa […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Evading arrest charges dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April. Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy