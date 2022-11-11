ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

The Colony, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Macarthur High School - Irving basketball team will have a game with The Colony High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Macarthur High School - Irving
The Colony High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

LISD bands fare well at UIL state marching competition

Three Lewisville ISD high school bands finished in the top 10 this week at the UIL state marching band competition at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The competition comes directly after the Bands of America Super Regionals and is the culmination of months of practice for band students that started in the hot Texas sun in July. As in years past, three LISD marching bands advanced to the finals amongst a field of the most competitive bands in the state.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin

Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location

The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie Tattoo Shop Break-In Linked to Others in Dallas, Mesquite

Police in Dallas, Mesquite and Grand Prairie are working together to solve a crime spree by two men and one woman driving a high-dollar stolen pickup. It started when NBC 5 aired a story Thursday night about a break-in at a Grand Prairie tattoo shop early Monday morning. Surveillance video showed the three thieves pulling up in a black pickup truck.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

LISD teacher dies after crash

A Spanish teacher at Lewisville High School — Harmon died Thursday after a crash near the school. Jose Dominguez, 37, died about 6 p.m. Thursday at the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 2000 block of South Valley Parkway, a couple blocks from the school. According to a Lewisville police spokesman, Dominguez was headed north on a motorcycle when a white car pulled out from Seneca Way to turn left, southbound on Valley Parkway, and the motorcycle struck the driver’s side door of the car. The female driver was treated and released at the hospital. No charges have been filed in the case, as of Friday evening.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Wings Over Dallas' Speaks Out Following Fatal Airshow Crash

As the investigation into the fatal plane crash continues, we’re learning more about the organizations involved with the show. Commemorative Air Force ‘Wings Over Dallas’ put on the Veterans Day airshow. We’ve discovered this isn’t the first time one of their events made headlines. For...
DALLAS, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy