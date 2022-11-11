ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Democrat Josh Shapiro elected governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Republican Doug Mastriano

HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro has won the election to be Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, cruising to a decisive victory over far-right Republican Doug Mastriano. The Associated Press called the race for Shapiro around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, with 82% of the votes in. At that time, the Democrat had captured 54.6% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
Democracy For America Offers Post-Election Meetup

DFA’s Leon Reed and Professor Char Weise of Gettysburg College will appraise the results (to the extent they are known) of the 2022 elections, considering such issues as election results and trends in Pennsylvania (governor, senator, state legislature); national results and trends (who will or is likely to control the House and Senate and where will this be decided); results of high profile elections.
Dan Moul says he’ll continue to work for the people

Republican PA State Representative from the 91st District Dan Moul was reelected on Tuesday to his 9th term in office. His victory over his challengers Marty Karsteter Qually (Democratic) and Niel Belliveau (Libertarian) was again decisive, as he won 63 percent of the votes. “I would like to tell the...
2022 Pa. election: A last-minute guide to everything you need to know to vote Nov. 8

HARRISBURG — Election Day 2022 is approaching and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you’ll need to cast your ballot. Voters will choose a new governor and U.S. senator this year, elected officials who will help determine the future of major issues like abortion access and energy production. Voters will also cast ballots for representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly.
Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

HARRISBURG — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of the latest decennial redistricting process. The...
Obituary: Kelly G. James

Kelly G. James, age 58, of Upper Strasburg, PA, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence. She was born Febr…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Trust the experts

During the debate last week that included Republican incumbent Dan Moul and Democrat challenger Marty Qually, a question was asked about the state’s response to Covid. Qually pointed out the challenge of getting everyone to believe the science. “We’ve got to get to a point where we believe the...
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust.

