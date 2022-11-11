ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminence, IN

Eminence, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Eminence.

The Clay City High School basketball team will have a game with Eminence JrSr High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Clay City High School
Eminence JrSr High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Clay City High School basketball team will have a game with Eminence JrSr High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Clay City High School
Eminence JrSr High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

