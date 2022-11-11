Eden, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SAN ANGELO, TX – A crash at a busy Southwest San Angelo intersection Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 11 at around 10 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Southland and Southwest for the report of a major crash. When they arrived they discovered a Silver Cadillac and a Blue Toyota had crashed in the middle of the intersection. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene as two occupants in the Toyota needed medical treatment. They were taken to Shannon with non-incapacitating injuries.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO