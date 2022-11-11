ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, TX

Eden, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Veribest High School basketball team will have a game with Eden High School on November 11, 2022, 15:30:00.

Veribest High School
Eden High School
November 11, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

