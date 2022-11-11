Read full article on original website
Results: Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Trump-endorsed Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial election
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Trump defied Jan 6 committee subpoena, panel says
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump did not show up for deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday.
Albanese government moves to protect ABC from funding cuts and political interference
The Albanese government is reviewing ways to protect the financial stability of the ABC after the public broadcaster lost $526m in funding under the Coalition. The communications minister, Michelle Rowland, told Guardian Australia that on top of a new five-year funding cycle work was under way on a review of funding certainty.
