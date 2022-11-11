ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

Ganado, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Hallettsville High School basketball team will have a game with Ganado High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Hallettsville High School
Ganado High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

