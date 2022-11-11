Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJHG-TV
Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
Cops ‘N’ Kids returns to Panama City Beach for the 28th year
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local kids may have found a new dream job today at the Panama City Beach Police’s 28th annual Cops ‘N’ Kids event. Cops, firefighters, Coast Guardsmen, and other first responders joined together at Frank Brown Park for a special day for the community’s youth. Cops ‘N’ Kids is […]
mypanhandle.com
Emerald Coast Cruizin’ showcases unique cars in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park looked more like a parking lot these past couple of days as many unique cars made their way to Panama City Beach for the annual Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show. People walked around the park enjoying the variety of...
WJHG-TV
Cops ‘n Kids event back at the beach for a 28th year
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular event for local families is finally back after being canceled these past few years. It’s called Cops ‘n Kids and that’s exactly what it is. The event brings first responders and children together for a day of fun. First...
WJHG-TV
Folds of Honor hosts 4th annual charity golf tournament in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens were teeing off for a good cause this weekend. Folds of Honor hosted its 4th annual charity golf tournament at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City Beach Saturday. The non-profit raises money to provide scholarships to family members of America’s fallen or...
WJHG-TV
Annual Flutterby Arts Festival celebrates 30 years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Walton County locals got to see butterflies flutter by during a unique arts festival Sunday. The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is celebrating the monarch butterfly’s migration through the area with the 30th annual Flutterby Arts Festival. The colorful event is a...
WJHG-TV
Anchorage Children’s Home receives lofty check from veterans
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A handful of local veteran-run organizations are giving back to the community as the holiday season approaches. American Legion Post 402 and the VFW in Panama City Beach are just two of the many groups that came together to raise money for Anchorage Children’s Home in Bay County.
WJHG-TV
Girls Inc. 7th annual Boots and Bling
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a boot-scootin’ good time in Panama City Beach Friday night, as Girls Inc. of Bay County hosted its 7th annual Boots and Bling fundraiser. It’s billed as a premier casual country gala, complete with a country music concert, dinner and a...
trazeetravel.com
Spend Thanksgiving on the Beach with This Panama City Beach Event
Don’t care for snow? Ditch the snow this holiday season and spend Thanksgiving on the beach in Panama City Beach, Florida. This year, Nov. 25–26, the city hosts its seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays event at Aaron Bessant Park. Since the event takes place Friday and Saturday, you still have time for turkey on Thursday, allowing you to dedicate the rest of the weekend to fun in the sun.
Destin Log
36th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event is Dec. 1
The City of Destin will host its 36th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue. This will be an outdoor event for the entire family with a visit from Santa Claus and entertainment will be provided by the Destin Elementary Chorus. Donations of one non-perishable food item will be collected for families in need.
Lynn Haven home engulfed in flames
UPDATE: This story was updated with information about how to donate to the family that was affected by the fire at 9:20 p.m. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire broke out in the College Point Estates area of Lynn Haven late Sunday morning. Witnesses said they saw what they believed to be clouds moving […]
WJHG-TV
Community Sends Liberty Off to Title Match
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs departed for Winter Haven where they’ll play in the state title game tomorrow. The video and photos you see here is the sendoff at the school this morning, just incredible support from the community for this team throughout the year. Though...
WJHG-TV
Falling Into Fun with holiday family recipes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is just two weeks away. The NewsChannel 7 Today team wants to share family recipes that you can cook up for the holidays. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, Sam shared a squash casserole recipe she learned from her hometown neighbor. This...
WJHG-TV
2nd Annual Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation PCB Golf Scramble Fundraiser
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The unthinkable happened to a family from Kentucky while they were playing mini-golf on vacation in Panama City Beach. Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner were hit and killed by a car. Following the loss of their children, Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner found light in helping other...
Fort Walton Beach, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million
458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
WJHG-TV
Vietnam Veteran honored on Veteran’s Day
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Veteran’s Day is a day to honor and thank military veterans. In honor of Veteran’s Day, American Charlie’s Grill and Tavern celebrated a local Vietnam Veteran Friday afternoon. The veteran received a round of applause as soon as he stepped through the...
Friday Night Fever AFTERBURN – FHSAA Playoffs Round 1
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sam Granville and Kaleigh Tingelstad break down all of the games, scores, and highlights from Round 1 of the FHSAA Playoffs!
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
