Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Murfreesboro.

The Eagleville High School basketball team will have a game with Central Magnet School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Eagleville High School
Central Magnet School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball

The F.C. Boyd Christian School basketball team will have a game with Franklin Road Christian School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.

F.C. Boyd Christian School
Franklin Road Christian School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Springfield, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Currey Ingram Academy basketball team will have a game with South Haven Christian School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna football all about the Bulldog in 2022

The Smyrna High football season has ended following a tough 24-21 loss at Beech in the second round of the class 6A TSSAA playoffs. But when folks look back at the 2022 campaign, it will likely be summarized by a picture of the furry, four-legged mascot that is their moniker.
SMYRNA, TN
thunder1320.com

FOOTBALL: Raiders fall just short in second round thriller

Coffee County threw every punch it had at the Blackman Blaze Friday night. In the end, the Raiders fell just a play short. Raider freshman safety Caiden Martin knocked the ball away from Blackman quarterback Ben Marshall, scooped it up and scored from 30-yards out to give the Raiders a 31-28 lead with 6:25 left on the clock.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mtsunews.com

MTSU Jones College of Business honors 4 professionals with special awards

Four area Middle Tennessee State University alumni business leaders were recognized recently with special awards from the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at the university. The awards were presented at a special reception Oct. 27 in advance of the 2022 Leadership Summit: Innovative Leadership at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program

Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
MURFREESBORO, TN
franchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick Expanding Again In Nashville Area With Newest Opening In Hermitage

Fast casual concept celebrates opening on Nov. 16th with free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. November 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its newest company-owned restaurant in Hermitage, Tennessee. Located at 5225 Old Hickory Blvd., the Hermitage restaurant is the eighth Chick for the Nashville metro area and the 21st overall in Tennessee. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when the restaurant will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
NASHVILLE, TN
