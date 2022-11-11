ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

College Station, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in College Station.

The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with College Station High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.

Waco High School
College Station High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with College Station High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.

Waco High School
College Station High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Huntsville, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Crockett High School basketball team will have a game with Alpha Omega Academy on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lexington, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Rockdale High School basketball team will have a game with Lexington High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEXINGTON, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Mumford, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Somerville High School basketball team will have a game with Mumford High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SOMERVILLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Football area playoff schedule

REGION II-6A (DIV. II) PLAYOFFS. New Caney (11-0) vs. Tomball (7-4) Magnolia West (8-3) vs. Georgetown (9-2) Lake Creek (11-0) vs. Leander Rouse (6-5) The Woodlands Christian Academy (7-4) vs. Second Baptist (7-4) TBD. TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION II. Regional. Covenant Christian (10-2) vs. San Marcos Academy (9-2) TBD. Original Article:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan High shows support to playoff bound football team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School football team takes the first steps in trying to bring a state championship to the Brazos Valley. Before the team left to compete in the playoffs the school made sure they knew that they were supported. Students, faculty and parents met outside...
BRYAN, TX
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher: Texas A&M football missing bowl game due to loss at Auburn 'very disappointing'

There will be no bowl game for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football this season after the Aggies fell to 3-7 on the year Saturday with a 13-10 loss at Auburn. The Aggies have now dropped six straight games — their longest skid in half a century — and become highest-ranked preseason team since 2010 Texas to miss out bowl season after starting the year at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 rankings.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Power outage affecting over 3,000 CSU customers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As storms make their way into the area some College Station Utilities customers are without power. Over 1,600 customers are affected by the outage in the Castlegate and Castle Rock subdivisions. Customers along Barron Lane and Victoria avenue are also experiencing a power outage, over 1,500 customers are affected.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking assistance from the community as they look for a new place to live. The home is located in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road. The cause of the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Volunteers work to clean up historic Brazos Valley cemetery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Canaan Cemetery has been in Bryan for many generations but the landscaping has not been kept up to date. Volunteers along with the Come And Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, JustServe and Wreaths Across America came out Saturday morning to clear brush, pull weeds and beautify the cemetery.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Some lanes on Harvey Road closing starting Monday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Starting Monday, TxDOT is closing the inside lanes of Harvey Road going both directions. The area affected is between S. Texas Avenue and E. George Bush Drive. The inside left turn lane for Southbound Texas Avenue at the intersection of Harvey Rd. will also be closed.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
MARLIN, TX
KBTX.com

Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. The suspect, Deuntae Damon of College Station, was safely taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street near Wellborn Road.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan resale store looks to rebuild after fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A structure fire has taken a toll on a Bryan business. Hagglers Resale-tique was destroyed inside and outside after flames erupted inside the store. Garland Crabb, owner of Haggler said the store will likely have to be demolished and they lost around eight hundred thousand dollars in antiques and memorabilia.
BRYAN, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy