College Station, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There will be no bowl game for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football this season after the Aggies fell to 3-7 on the year Saturday with a 13-10 loss at Auburn. The Aggies have now dropped six straight games — their longest skid in half a century — and become highest-ranked preseason team since 2010 Texas to miss out bowl season after starting the year at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 rankings.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO