DES MOINES, Iowa — The boyfriend of the woman seriously injured outside of Crow Tow Wednesday during a hit-and-run incident says she has a long road to recovery ahead. Melissa Quiroz, 48, had to have foot surgery already and will undergo facial reconstruction surgery over the next few days. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs of the extensive surgeries Quiroz will have to undergo.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO