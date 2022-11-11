ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahaska County, IA

KCCI.com

Johnston prepares its fleet of snow plows

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston's Public Works Department is busy at work getting its fleet of nine snowplows ready for winter weather. They're asking residents to help them make sure nothing gets messy this winter. "Some of the challenges we deal with are parked cars. That's probably the biggest one....
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kciiradio.com

Rural Traffic Safety Project To Begin

Beginning December 1, a new initiative focusing on traffic safety in rural Iowa will be launched in Keokuk, Appanoose, Fremont, Humboldt, and Mitchell counties. Identified as the “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project,” the aim is to build a safer community through a focus on enforcement, engineering, and education. Participating agencies will work to educate drivers on the benefits of complying with traffic laws, specifically Iowa’s seat belt law. Low-cost safety improvements will also be identified throughout the counties.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Historic Des Moines cemetery’s roads getting major makeover

DES MOINES, Iowa — The final resting spot for many of Des Moines’ founding men and women is going to be easier to reach. The City of Des Moines is planning a major project rehabbing the roads at Woodland Cemetery. Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page said the historic preservation project will rehab […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Golf Carts and UTV Use on City Streets

At the last Knoxville City Council meeting, the council approved the second consideration regarding an ordinance amending the code of ordinances for the city regarding the use of golf carts and Utility Trail Vehicles on city streets. The city needed to amend the local code to meet state regulations. New...
KNOXVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell

IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
GRINNELL, IA
KCCI.com

Beloved Ankeny teacher isn't riding alone on his long road to recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crowds packed into Iowa Tap Room Sunday night for a silent auction. Most were friends, family, coworkers and students of beloved Ankeny teacherGreg Lage. "Looking across the room, I can only compare it to our wedding when we had so many people from so many different chapters of our life that are here together. It's really incredible," said wife Mindy Lage.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Road to recovery: what's ahead for DSM woman hurt in hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa — The boyfriend of the woman seriously injured outside of Crow Tow Wednesday during a hit-and-run incident says she has a long road to recovery ahead. Melissa Quiroz, 48, had to have foot surgery already and will undergo facial reconstruction surgery over the next few days. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs of the extensive surgeries Quiroz will have to undergo.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Altoona K-9 officer found in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — AnAltoona K-9 officer was lost Sunday night in Warren County. Zeke, a nearly 100-pound Belgian Malinois was staying at a professional handler's home when he got loose around 5 p.m. His own handler, Altoona police officer Cody Poffenberger, had just returned from vacation when he...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis

IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
GRINNELL, IA
WHO 13

A grand new place on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Girls on the Run 5K comes to Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Girls on the Run festival kicked off at 12:30 p.m. and people hit the pavement at 2 p.m. for the race. More than 700 girls in grades third through eighth took part in the 10-week program this year. The program encouraged young girls to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Where Iowa counties stand with election recounts

Per Iowa Code, all 99 counties in Iowa are preparing to audit at least one precinct after the election. Recounts and audits have already been ordered in Dallas, Warren, Linn and Des Moines counties. In Dallas County, a recount was approved on Thursday for four precinct areas. Equipment malfunctions spurred...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Area Crews Battle Blaze South of Washington Friday Morning

According to a statement issued by Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong, at approximately 7:20a.m. Friday, November 11th, the Washington Fire Department was dispatched to 2268 303rd Street south of Washington, just east of Coppock Road, for a report of a house fire. When crews arrived on scene the structure was fully engulfed and a defensive exterior attack was initiated as the structure had already burned completely through. Crews remained on scene for the next two hours. The house was a total loss. No injuries were reported. A wood stove, which was operating in an addition to the structure, was determined to be the cause of the blaze.
WASHINGTON, IA

