KCCI.com
Johnston prepares its fleet of snow plows
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston's Public Works Department is busy at work getting its fleet of nine snowplows ready for winter weather. They're asking residents to help them make sure nothing gets messy this winter. "Some of the challenges we deal with are parked cars. That's probably the biggest one....
KCCI.com
West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
kciiradio.com
Rural Traffic Safety Project To Begin
Beginning December 1, a new initiative focusing on traffic safety in rural Iowa will be launched in Keokuk, Appanoose, Fremont, Humboldt, and Mitchell counties. Identified as the “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project,” the aim is to build a safer community through a focus on enforcement, engineering, and education. Participating agencies will work to educate drivers on the benefits of complying with traffic laws, specifically Iowa’s seat belt law. Low-cost safety improvements will also be identified throughout the counties.
KCCI.com
$40.9 million bid accepted in first phase of ICON Water Trails Project
DES MOINES, Iowa — A $40.9 million bid for construction at the Scott Avenue Bridge was approved this week. It's part of the water trails BUILD grant project. The Des Moines Metropolitan Planning Organization voted Tuesday to approve the bid — the MPO says that falls within their budget.
Historic Des Moines cemetery’s roads getting major makeover
DES MOINES, Iowa — The final resting spot for many of Des Moines’ founding men and women is going to be easier to reach. The City of Des Moines is planning a major project rehabbing the roads at Woodland Cemetery. Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page said the historic preservation project will rehab […]
kniakrls.com
Golf Carts and UTV Use on City Streets
At the last Knoxville City Council meeting, the council approved the second consideration regarding an ordinance amending the code of ordinances for the city regarding the use of golf carts and Utility Trail Vehicles on city streets. The city needed to amend the local code to meet state regulations. New...
KCRG.com
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell
IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
weareiowa.com
Suspect in custody following vehicular pursuit, crash in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect crashed into a building in downtown Des Moines Monday morning following a vehicular pursuit, Des Moines Police say. A DMPD officer initiated a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, leading to a pursuit. The driver reportedly has felony warrants out for their arrest.
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher isn't riding alone on his long road to recovery
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crowds packed into Iowa Tap Room Sunday night for a silent auction. Most were friends, family, coworkers and students of beloved Ankeny teacherGreg Lage. "Looking across the room, I can only compare it to our wedding when we had so many people from so many different chapters of our life that are here together. It's really incredible," said wife Mindy Lage.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
KCCI.com
Road to recovery: what's ahead for DSM woman hurt in hit-and-run
DES MOINES, Iowa — The boyfriend of the woman seriously injured outside of Crow Tow Wednesday during a hit-and-run incident says she has a long road to recovery ahead. Melissa Quiroz, 48, had to have foot surgery already and will undergo facial reconstruction surgery over the next few days. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs of the extensive surgeries Quiroz will have to undergo.
KCCI.com
1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis
IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
KCCI.com
Girls on the Run 5K comes to Principal Park
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Girls on the Run festival kicked off at 12:30 p.m. and people hit the pavement at 2 p.m. for the race. More than 700 girls in grades third through eighth took part in the 10-week program this year. The program encouraged young girls to...
KCCI.com
Where Iowa counties stand with election recounts
Per Iowa Code, all 99 counties in Iowa are preparing to audit at least one precinct after the election. Recounts and audits have already been ordered in Dallas, Warren, Linn and Des Moines counties. In Dallas County, a recount was approved on Thursday for four precinct areas. Equipment malfunctions spurred...
kciiradio.com
Area Crews Battle Blaze South of Washington Friday Morning
According to a statement issued by Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong, at approximately 7:20a.m. Friday, November 11th, the Washington Fire Department was dispatched to 2268 303rd Street south of Washington, just east of Coppock Road, for a report of a house fire. When crews arrived on scene the structure was fully engulfed and a defensive exterior attack was initiated as the structure had already burned completely through. Crews remained on scene for the next two hours. The house was a total loss. No injuries were reported. A wood stove, which was operating in an addition to the structure, was determined to be the cause of the blaze.
