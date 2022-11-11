ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Focused on Mississippi: New display for dugout canoe

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will celebrate their 5th anniversary in December. One of the key artifacts in the First Peoples Gallery received a facelift ahead of the anniversary. The 500-year-old dugout canoe has been redisplayed in a bigger, and more importantly, brighter setting. “Essentially, […]
Wicker: promotes initiatives across Mississippi

Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. Infrastructure and Education Promise Bright Future. Over the past month, I have had the privilege of traveling across Mississippi to meet with students, teachers, builders, and innovators who are shaping the future of our state. I am always inspired by the dedication of these Mississippians. As a U.S. Senator, I am eager to support their efforts through my work on the Commerce, Armed Services, and Environment & Public Works Committees.
To one Mississippi veteran, Veterans Day is everyday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Across the country, millions of people will honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day, which is on November 11 this year. Mississippi veteran Jacob Donaldson said the holiday means a lot to him because his family has served in the armed forces. “Veterans Day is […]
Extra Table kicks off Tackle Hunger holiday campaign

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices rising ahead of the holiday season, Extra Table hopes to provide families in need with a happy Thanksgiving meal without the financial burden. The organization kicked off its Tackle Hunger holiday campaign with distribution day here in the Pine Belt. Approximately 3,000 turkeys...
Gov. Reeves announces $49 million in funds for 15 new Mississippi projects

Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MageeNews.com is an online news source covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
Get ready for the holidays in Mississippi with these events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holidays are just around the corner! While everything is getting cheerful and bright, cities in Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt are bring more excitement with great events and attractions leading up to the holidays. Here are some of the events that are happening this year: Central Mississippi Christmas Market […]
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.  The hours are as follows during […]
In Their Shoes: Mississippi man brings meat industry home

Josh Jackson speaks with Ronnie Platt from the band about their upcoming performance in Biloxi. Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Buying and selling a home can be one of the most stressful financial decisions an individual or...
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
Tennessee inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
