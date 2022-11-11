Read full article on original website
Focused on Mississippi: New display for dugout canoe
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will celebrate their 5th anniversary in December. One of the key artifacts in the First Peoples Gallery received a facelift ahead of the anniversary. The 500-year-old dugout canoe has been redisplayed in a bigger, and more importantly, brighter setting. “Essentially, […]
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins heads to the Miss America competition in a few weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage at the Miss America competition in just a few weeks. Sunday afternoon in Vicksburg, supporters gathered for the official Miss Mississippi Send-Off with lots of encouragement and hope that Mississippi will be the 5th state representative to win the Miss America crown.
desotocountynews.com
Wicker: promotes initiatives across Mississippi
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. Infrastructure and Education Promise Bright Future. Over the past month, I have had the privilege of traveling across Mississippi to meet with students, teachers, builders, and innovators who are shaping the future of our state. I am always inspired by the dedication of these Mississippians. As a U.S. Senator, I am eager to support their efforts through my work on the Commerce, Armed Services, and Environment & Public Works Committees.
To one Mississippi veteran, Veterans Day is everyday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Across the country, millions of people will honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day, which is on November 11 this year. Mississippi veteran Jacob Donaldson said the holiday means a lot to him because his family has served in the armed forces. “Veterans Day is […]
WDAM-TV
Extra Table kicks off Tackle Hunger holiday campaign
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices rising ahead of the holiday season, Extra Table hopes to provide families in need with a happy Thanksgiving meal without the financial burden. The organization kicked off its Tackle Hunger holiday campaign with distribution day here in the Pine Belt. Approximately 3,000 turkeys...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
WAPT
Turkeys delivered to food pantries, soup kitchens across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Thousands of turkeys are hitting Mississippi food pantries just in time for Thanksgiving. Turkey Drive 16 returns Thursday at metro Kroger stores, where members of the 16 WAPT News Team will accept turkey donations throughout the day. The number of people in need this time of...
thelocalvoice.net
Building a More Competitive Mississippi: Vision Session Brings Together University, State, National Leaders
Mississippi has the ingredients it needs to thrive in a high-tech economy, but the state’s leaders must embrace technology to ensure success, business and policy leaders agreed Tuesday (Nov. 8) at the University of Mississippi. More than 60 leaders gathered at Ole Miss for the second annual Mississippi Competes...
theadvocate.com
Low water in Mississippi River, elsewhere, shows the past: shipwrecks, soda cans, lion jaw
Low water in the Mississippi River and elsewhere this fall has exposed a museum for explorers. Amid a drought, here are some of the previously sunken pieces of the past that have been found.
Gov. Reeves announces $49 million in funds for 15 new Mississippi projects
Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
mageenews.com
Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk
Get ready for the holidays in Mississippi with these events
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holidays are just around the corner! While everything is getting cheerful and bright, cities in Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt are bring more excitement with great events and attractions leading up to the holidays. Here are some of the events that are happening this year: Central Mississippi Christmas Market […]
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Mississippi man brings meat industry home
Josh Jackson speaks with Ronnie Platt from the band about their upcoming performance in Biloxi. Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Buying and selling a home can be one of the most stressful financial decisions an individual or...
WDAM-TV
