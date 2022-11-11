Greenville, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t in any way blame quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the loss at Notre Dame. Swinney did admit, however, that Saturday’s bounce-back game, a 31-16 win against Louisville at Memorial Stadium, was “do or die” for Uiagalelei as the starter. Uiagalelei wasn’t great, throwing for 185 yards on 19-of-27 passing with a touchdown, running 13 times for 57 yards and taking two sacks. He also had a fumble.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO