Facemasks could potentially return as L.A. County continues seeing a troubling uptick in respiratory illness including two new COVID-19 variants and RSV infections among children.
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Friday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus.
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Thursday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus are threatening to fuel a fall and winter surge in cases. Barbara Ferrer said the county had an average of about...
With gusty winds and freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast, Los Angeles County Public Health officials Sunday issued a Cold Weather Alert.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,595 new cases countywide and 118 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,039, county case totals to 3,501,782 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 92,277 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 511.
COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were set to be released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County...
Los Angeles County Public Health officials say this is the earliest start to flu season the county has seen in five years.
The races for the 45th Congressional District and the 67th California assembly member remain narrow after the midterm elections Tuesday. Republican Michelle Steel has captured over 82,000 votes in the race for California’s 45th Congressional District, leading against Democratic Jay Chen, who gained about 69,000 votes shortly past 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes.
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna maintains a lead of nearly 260,000 votes over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as another tranche of votes was expected to be counted Monday.
Five supportive housing developments are being built for those experiencing homelessness. The first is under construction in San Pedro.
On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Orange County’s children’s hospital remains full with influenza and RSV patients, with some older kids being sent to other area hospitals for care, but the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained about the same as last week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
KTLA 5 and Hawaiian Airlines want to send you on an epic getaway to the island of Hawaii, where endless adventure and awe-inspiring views are a part of everyday life. Now, our partners at Hawaiian Airlines and Marriott are furnishing a truly fabulous getaway package for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win first-class round-trip airfare for two to the island of Hawaii aboard Hawaiian Airlines. The winner also receives five nights in an Ocean View suite at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, premium seating for two at the sunset luau, customized massage for two and daily breakfast buffet for two. It’s an extraordinary getaway package that’s going to make one winner very happy. Enter now for your chance to win, and good luck!
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since Sept. 20 Sunday, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.512.
Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of “Tripledemic”
Los Angeles County’s daily Covid case count continued its recent upward trend on Wednesday, with the region tallying 1,662 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest one-day count since September 7. Furthermore, the 7-day test positivity is now 5.9%, up 51% from 3.9% just before Halloween. Last week County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer observed that “with recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a Covid surge this fall and winter.” This week, those signs have become more clear across the board, with not...
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes. Updated Election Day totals released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna about 59% of the vote and Villanueva with around 41%. The updated count released Saturday had Luna with 867,704 votes to Villanueva’s 608,520.
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
