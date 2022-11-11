Then you should have legalized marijuana. The Flandreau tribe is getting $5000 per month per member because they're selling so much marijuana these people can give their people more money. Imagine all the revenue that's SD lost because they refused to legalize marijuana. You could have completely gotten rid of the grocery tax. But now you're crying and whining and complaining while guess what you made your bed sleep in it. Pay for those taxes on your groceries eating out and everything else. Marijuana is here it's been here for 70 plus years in this state and it's not going away. All you did was cut off your nose to spite your face. You think by not legalizing your protecting your children but actually you doing opposite. Instead of putting the marijuana where it belongs in the dispensaries you let it stay on the streets. So don't cry to me about how you haven't to pay grocery tax suck it up buttercup you're responsible
Oh, big surprise now the Republicans won and suddenly no food tax cut. Or maybe in 3 years. This was originally proposed by Smith, oh yea you didn't vote for him SD. I can afford my groceries hope all you Republicans can. You all get what you voted for.
