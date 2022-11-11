ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Disney on Ice

ST PAUL, Minn. — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 19 for a chance to win tickets to see Disney on Ice!. Two winners will receive a pack of four tickets to see Disney on Ice at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Dec. 10. The winners will be notified by email on Monday, Nov. 21 and have 48 hours to respond.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Kids share what kindness means to them

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn — Ahead of World Kindness Day, KARE 11 reporter Eva Andersen spent time with students at the International School of Minnesota to speak with them about the topic of kindness: what it means, how they show it, and what others can learn from them. What does...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City

An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common

We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

The GLOW Holiday Festival Is Coming Back In Minnesota, At A New Location For 2022

The GLOW Holiday Festival is back this year but at a different location in St. Paul. The festival has moved to CHS Field home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team in Lowertown St.Paul. CHS Field is located at 360 N. Broadway Street. There is ample parking in ramps, lots, and on the street. GLOW is a walk-through event but people are welcome to bring their own wheelchairs or scooters to get around the festival grounds.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

With temps down, snowmaking is on at Minnesota ski hills

BURNSVILLE, Minnesota — Minnesota ski hills and businesses are gearing up for the winter season. Over the weekend, ski resorts across the state posted on social media about how they had started making snow. At Buck Hill in Burnsville, staff began the snowmaking process on Friday night. It drew...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Como Zoo says goodbye to Stanley the gray seal

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Como Zoo is saying goodbye to an animal that had been with them since 2021. Stanley the gray seal was undergoing surgery to remove calcium deposits on eyes and did not wake up from the anesthesia. According to the zoo, Stanley was taking twice-daily...
SAINT PAUL, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Veterans Day events in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — State Event for Veterans. The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day ceremony will take place in Inver Grove Heights at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. with a reception to follow at 10:00 a.m. Ceremony in Golden Valley. King of Grace...
MINNESOTA STATE
