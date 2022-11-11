ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pocatello.

The Shelley High School basketball team will have a game with Century High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.

Shelley High School
Century High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

