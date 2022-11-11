Pocatello, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

POCATELLO — The Center for Hope and Recovery United held the ribbon cutting for its new location on Oct. 27. The Center for Hope and Recovery United is located at the City Center Campus, 1001 N. 7th Ave., Suite 150 in Pocatello. The new location is central to providing the most services for the Center's patients as it fits the ecosystem of the City Center Campus. The Portneuf Health Trust paid for the renovations and improvements to the new space and provides an extremely low-cost lease to help the organization sustain its services.

