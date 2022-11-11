ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Kimberly High School basketball team will have a game with Canyon Ridge High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.

Kimberly High School
Canyon Ridge High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

kmvt

4A state semifinal: Bishop Kelly ends Minico’s season

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico football team came up short Friday night against Bishop Kelly in a 4A semifinal. Minico finishes the season at 10-2. The Spartans take home the 4A third-place trophy. Bishop Kelly will play Skyline in the 4A state title game next week. 1A DII...
RUPERT, ID
tourcounsel.com

Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho (with Map & Photos)

The one known as Shoshone Falls could not be missing from our list of waterfalls in the United States. Nicknamed the Niagara of the West, this torrent of the Snake River is actually higher than the real Niagara (64.7 meters) and impressively wide (274 meters). This makes it one of...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Harvest Time Festival takes over the CSI Expo Center this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Harvest Time Festival is taking place this weekend at the College of Southern Idaho. Located at the Expo Center, vendors from across the area gather to sell gifts and homemade items. Planning for the festival begins in April, by getting the different...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls City Officials asking residents to keep properties clear of leaves

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperature dropping, and the leaves falling, Twin Falls city officials are reminding residents to clear leaves. Gutters and storm drains are the two areas city officials are asking residents to keep clear from leaves, as they can be swept into the street when precipitation falls. A buildup of leaves can cause clogging of local drains and localized flooding on the roadway.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Local senior giving back to long term care patients

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last couple of years has been hard on seniors living in long-term care facilities, with the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous restrictions had been put in place, preventing these seniors from seeing loved ones. Now that most restrictions have been lifted, one Canyon Ridge High School senior is looking to give back with his senior project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Look Inside Twin Falls Main Avenue Lofts

Check out the tallest building in Downtown Twin Falls, the Main Avenue Lofts. The project started in 2020 and took a little longer to complete due to national supply chain problems. On Thursday, November 10, The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, developer Galena Opportunity Inc., and representatives with the City of Twin Falls along with many others celebrated the ribbon cutting for the newest building in the heart of Twin Falls. The building isn't complete as workers put the finishing touches on many parts of the six-story multi-use building. On the ground level there will be a restaurant, retail space, and some offices. The second floor will be office space. The remaining levels will be studio, two-bedroom, and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from about $1,000 to $1,200. Check out the inside:
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
MALTA, ID
Idaho State Journal

TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

kmvt

Local and state election results available

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election results are trickling in Tuesday night and throughout the early morning hours of Wednesday. Visit the Election headquarters for the major races and issues.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman fatally struck by semi after exiting car on I-84

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:55 p.m. east of Jerome, Idaho. A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 84 near milepost 171 in Jerome County. The driver, a 28 year old female from Twin Falls, got out of the vehicle and began walking. She was struck by a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by a 58 year old male from Kent, Washington. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The lane was partially blocked for approximately one and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene. The crash is under investigation.
JEROME, ID
eastidahonews.com

eastidahonews.com

Local 18-year-old killed in crash

BURLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality collision that occurred Friday at 2:30 a.m., on Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.5, in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man from American Falls was driving eastbound on I-84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. He drove off the roadway and over-corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Discrepancies found in Jerome County unofficial election results

JEROME COUNTY, Ida. — Jerome County elections staff found a series of discrepancies in the unofficial election results released to the public, impacting the outcome of one race. In a press release, the Secretary of State's Office says the issues were on ballot counts from the central tabulator, and...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Burley man sentenced for trafficking meth

POCATELLO — A man found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine has been sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison. Manuel Curiel Jr., 37, was found guilty in federal court in June, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Curiel was arrested on Jan....
BURLEY, ID
