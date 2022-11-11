Read full article on original website
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
fox5ny.com
Mike and Ines learn how to cook some Puerto Rican Cusine
NEW YORK - Mike Woods and Ines Rosales took a cooking class at Essex Market on the Lower East Side to learn how to cook Pernil – roast pork and arroz con gandules. The cooking class is taught by Chef Maria Bido, a long-time Lower East Side resident who shares traditional Puerto Rican recipes she learned from her grandmother.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
Extra AF: You’ve never seen anything quite like this NJ pizzeria
Of course, we see a ton of outrageous food posts all over the internet, but this one just hits different. I feel like while I’m scrolling online aimlessly for hours on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok I always see the best food posts, but they’re never close. That happens to me 99% of the time, but today is that 1%.
N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state
Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
fox5ny.com
Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board
NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
Man shot and killed near Hackensack, NJ barber shop identified
28-year-old Vidal R. Nieves died after being struck by bullets near the intersection of Essex and Lehigh streets.
American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey
A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 people shot near barbershop in New Jersey
The shooting happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at Essex Street and Lehigh Street in Hackensack, according to police.
fox5ny.com
High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks
COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
Red Bank teacher arrested after long-term relationship with student
RED BANK, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Red Bank Regional High School Teacher criminally for a long term-relationship with a student. Michael F. Canning, 41, an English teacher, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student enrolled at the school where he teaches. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth degree criminal sexual contact. “An investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Red Bank Police Department revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Canning began in 2015, when the victim was a junior, and extended into The post Red Bank teacher arrested after long-term relationship with student appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
12-year-old girl dragged down NYC street by robbers on motor bike
NEW YORK - A shocking video released by the NYPD shows a 12-year-old girl walking home from school being grabbed and dragged down an Elmhurst street by robbers on a motorbike. Police said the violent attack is part of a series of at least seven robberies in Queens. The girl...
N.J. comedy show featuring Proud Boys founder canceled. He plans to sue.
The comedy show at a New Jersey arts center abruptly canceled Thursday night due to security concerns by local officials was scheduled to feature the founder of the Proud Boys, which has been labeled a “general hate” group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. In a statement Thursday,...
fox5ny.com
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City
The holiday season got one step closer on Saturday as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in Manhattan from its original home of Queensbury, New York. Credit: Nollaig O'Connor via Storyful.
Huge crowd, celebrities fill Bayonne park for unveiling of Wepner statue
Nearly 400 people crowded into Bayonne’s Dennis P. Collins Park on Saturday afternoon for the unveiling of a seven-foot tall stature of the city’s most famous citizen, boxer Chuck Wepner. A number of celebrities came out to join the tribute to Wepner, including boxing greats Larry Holmes, Iran...
UPDATE: Victim In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting Dies, Killer Remains At Large
UPDATE: A man struck by gunfire at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening died at the hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed. Shots rang out outside the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m. Responders told Daily Voice that a 28-year-old city...
This $1.1M mansion for sale in N.J. has the nation’s first county park as its next-door neighbor
Pericles has been one lucky dog come walk time. The Maltese and his owners live just a bone’s throw away from the 360-acre Branch Brook Park, which stretches for some 4 miles through Newark and Belleville.
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
