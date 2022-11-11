ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, NJ

fox5ny.com

Mike and Ines learn how to cook some Puerto Rican Cusine

NEW YORK - Mike Woods and Ines Rosales took a cooking class at Essex Market on the Lower East Side to learn how to cook Pernil – roast pork and arroz con gandules. The cooking class is taught by Chef Maria Bido, a long-time Lower East Side resident who shares traditional Puerto Rican recipes she learned from her grandmother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state

Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
FORT LEE, NJ
fox5ny.com

Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board

NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey

A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
fox5ny.com

High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks

COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
COMMACK, NY
Shore News Network

Red Bank teacher arrested after long-term relationship with student

RED BANK, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Red Bank Regional High School Teacher criminally for a long term-relationship with a student. Michael F. Canning, 41, an English teacher, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student enrolled at the school where he teaches. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth degree criminal sexual contact. “An investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Red Bank Police Department revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Canning began in 2015, when the victim was a junior, and extended into The post Red Bank teacher arrested after long-term relationship with student appeared first on Shore News Network.
RED BANK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ

