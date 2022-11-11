King City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in King City.
The Northeast Nodaway High School basketball team will have a game with Maysville High School on November 10, 2022, 18:15:00.
Northeast Nodaway High School
Maysville High School
November 10, 2022
18:15:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
The North Andrew High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on November 10, 2022, 18:15:00.
North Andrew High School
King City High School
November 10, 2022
18:15:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
