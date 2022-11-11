ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, MO

King City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in King City.

The Northeast Nodaway High School basketball team will have a game with Maysville High School on November 10, 2022, 18:15:00.

Northeast Nodaway High School
Maysville High School
November 10, 2022
18:15:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The North Andrew High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on November 10, 2022, 18:15:00.

North Andrew High School
King City High School
November 10, 2022
18:15:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

High school basketball game info.

