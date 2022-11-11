How things stand in Europe’s top leagues ahead of the World Cup:. Arsenal looks like the real deal after building a five-point lead atop of the Premier League. Few saw Mikel Arteta’s team as a credible title challenger before the season but 12 wins from 14 games have set a pace that even Manchester City cannot match. Not even Erling Haaland, with 23 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions, has been able to fire City to the summit. Still, Pep Guardiola’s reigning champion remains the favourite to retain the trophy and is well-positioned in second place to step in the second half of the campaign. Newcastle has also confounded expectations by rising to third. Further investment in January could lead to a serious push for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter’s early Chelsea reign has hit its first crisis after three straight losses in the league. New owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have already dispensed with one manager in Thomas Tuchel, and the latest results will be a test of their patience. Erik ten Hag survived a torrid start at Manchester United but despite growing optimism on the pitch, he has a Cristiano Ronaldo-shaped problem off it. It is hard to see Ronaldo remaining at Old Trafford beyond January, but there are few clubs that could come up with a financial package to offer him an exit. Liverpool is showing signs of recovery after an unconvincing start and, along with United, is chasing fourth-placed Tottenham. At the other end of the table, Julen Lopetegui needs to make a flying start after taking over at bottom club Wolves.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO