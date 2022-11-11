Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Christian Pulisic to wear No. 10 for US at World Cup
Forward and winger Christian Pulisic will wear No. 10 for the United States at the World Cup and goalkeeper Matt Turner will wear No. 1. The U.S. team announced jersey numbers Monday, a week before the Americans play Wales at Al Rayyan, Qatar, in their first World Cup match since 2014. DeAndre Yedlin, the only holdover from the roster eight years ago, will wear No. 22 instead of No. 2.
WTOP
World Cup Yearly Scoring Leaders
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
World Cup Soccer Sites
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
How things stand in Europe’s top leagues before World Cup
How things stand in Europe’s top leagues ahead of the World Cup:. Arsenal looks like the real deal after building a five-point lead atop of the Premier League. Few saw Mikel Arteta’s team as a credible title challenger before the season but 12 wins from 14 games have set a pace that even Manchester City cannot match. Not even Erling Haaland, with 23 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions, has been able to fire City to the summit. Still, Pep Guardiola’s reigning champion remains the favourite to retain the trophy and is well-positioned in second place to step in the second half of the campaign. Newcastle has also confounded expectations by rising to third. Further investment in January could lead to a serious push for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter’s early Chelsea reign has hit its first crisis after three straight losses in the league. New owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have already dispensed with one manager in Thomas Tuchel, and the latest results will be a test of their patience. Erik ten Hag survived a torrid start at Manchester United but despite growing optimism on the pitch, he has a Cristiano Ronaldo-shaped problem off it. It is hard to see Ronaldo remaining at Old Trafford beyond January, but there are few clubs that could come up with a financial package to offer him an exit. Liverpool is showing signs of recovery after an unconvincing start and, along with United, is chasing fourth-placed Tottenham. At the other end of the table, Julen Lopetegui needs to make a flying start after taking over at bottom club Wolves.
WTOP
US Soccer uses rainbow crest in Qatar
The U.S. Soccer Federation is using a rainbow version of its crest at the Americans’ World Cup training facility in Doha, Qatar. The federation, which normally uses a crest with blue lettering and red stripes, changed the stripes to seven different colors at Al Gharrafa training facility, where workouts started Monday ahead of the Americans’ World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. The rainbow crest is part of the Be the Change initiative of the USSF and its players, which also called for tougher U.S. gun laws.
WTOP
France adds Thuram for World Cup, Disasi replaces Kimpembe
Marcus Thuram was handed the last spot in the France squad that will defend its World Cup title in Qatar while the uncapped Axel Disasi was also called up on Monday after Presnel Kimpembe had to pull out. The French soccer federation said Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Thuram, 25, had been...
WTOP
Mexican super fan is ready for another World Cup
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Of the thousands of Mexican fans expected to travel to Qatar for the biggest soccer tournament in the world, only one of them can boast of having attended 10 World Cups and more than 450 matches for the country’s national team: Héctor Chávez, better known as “Caramelo.”
WTOP
Having the World Cup in Qatar creates unique tight schedule
GENEVA (AP) — There has never been a World Cup match schedule like this one. The first World Cup ever played in November and December — to avoid Qatar’s desert heat — is just the starting point for other unique features. For players and fans in...
WTOP
World Cup Attendance
Yearly attendance for World Cup final tournaments with year, site, total games, attendance and average attendance per match:. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Yearly World Cup Goal Totals
Goals totals for all World Cups, with year, site, games played, goals and average:. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
World Cup Penalty Kicks
Penalty kicks awarded in each World Cup and the total of goals resulting from penalty kicks:. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Morocco’s Harit likely to miss World Cup with knee injury
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Morocco’s Amine Harit looks set to miss the World Cup with a knee injury. The Marseille midfielder was taken off on a stretcher during his side’s 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league on Sunday. Marseille said on Monday that Harit had...
Comments / 0