If the Bi-District round is any indication, the rest of the playoffs are going to be insane. From the warm weather on Thursday to the bitter cold and windy conditions on Friday, the first round of the 2022 high school football playoffs delivered incredible drama and back-and-forth action on and off the field. KSAT 12′s Game of the Week was a prime example, featuring a pair of top ten teams battling the elements with back-up quarterbacks. Meanwhile, the top-ranked team in KSAT 12′s Top 12 was tested in their first playoff game, and Southside survived a pair of rallies to win at home.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO